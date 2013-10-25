Recently published research from Mintel, "Chocolate Confectionery in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Chocolate Confectionery in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers wrapped countlines, tablets, individually wrapped, non- individually wrapped, seasonal and other chocolate confectionery. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Chocolate Confectionery in Colombia is given in COP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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