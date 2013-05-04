Chocolate Confectionery in Europe - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Chocolate Confectionery in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Chocolate Confectionery in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe chocolate confectionery market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The chocolate confectionery market consists of boxed chocolate, chocolate countlines, chocolate straightlines, molded bars, novelties and other chocolates. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The European chocolate confectionery market had total revenues of $42,628 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.4% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 3,306.3 million kg in 2011.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.3% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $47,755 million by the end of 2016.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the chocolate confectionery market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the chocolate confectionery market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key chocolate confectionery market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe chocolate confectionery market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe chocolate confectionery market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Europe chocolate confectionery market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe chocolate confectionery market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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