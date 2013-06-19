Chocolate Confectionery in Latvia - New Study Released

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chocolate Confectionery in Latvia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Not being a staple product, chocolate confectionery is often bought either for special occasion or self indulgence. As such, consumption of chocolate confectionery is limited by the purchasing power of consumers to a significant extent. While consumer purchasing power was significantly impacted by the global economic crisis, a recovery was seen in 2012, which is expected to result in chocolate confectionery seeing positive retail volume sales growth for the first time since 2007. Furthermore,...
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Alfajores, Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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