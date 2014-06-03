New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chocolate Confectionery in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Dried processed food looks set to witness a slight slowdown in current value growth during 2013 due to the high penetration of products such as rice and noodles. This is mainly due to many products within dried processed food being staples in consumers' diets.
Competitive Landscape
Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd leads dried processed food with a 13% value share in 2013, with it expected to witness the strong increase in value share amongst all players during the year. Jasmine Food Corp Sdn Bhd is in second place, with a 12% value share in 2013. Leading positions in rice contribute to both players' positions in dried processed food overall, especially with their wide product range that can suffice varying consumers' needs.
Industry Prospects
Dried processed food is projected to register stable constant value growth in the forecast period. This is due to the essential nature of dried processed food in consumers' diets; for instance, rice and noodles are dietary staples. However, consumers' hectic lifestyles are likely to drive them to demand for convenient meal solutions, resulting in a switch from rice to easier prepared products such as dried pasta.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dried Processed Food industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dried Processed Food industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dried Processed Food in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dried Processed Food in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Are consumers in emerging markets moving from unpackaged to packaged rice?
- How will the lingering spectre of commodity price volatility impact rice retail prices and sales performance?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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