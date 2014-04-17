Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chocolate Confectionery in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- After recording very strong growth during 2012 as there were plenty of opportunities for people to gather with family and friends and indulge in chocolate treats including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the London Olympics, there were fears that 2013 could prove a much less successful year for chocolate confectionery in the UK. However, volume growth is expected to have remained positive in the category during 2013. While many UK consumers remained less keen overall on sugar confectionery in...
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Alfajores, Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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