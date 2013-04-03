Chocolate Connoisseur Magazine Finds Worldwide Audience with First Issue

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- As the staff at Chocolate Connoisseur magazine prepares to release their 2nd issue on Apple's Newsstand late this week, they're also celebrating an amazing start. In less than six weeks, Apple iPad users downloaded the Chocolate Connoisseur app on the Newsstand over 1,400 times, and the magazine already boasts readers on six different continents.



“Honestly, the initial response was a bit overwhelming at first,” says Editor-In-Chief Eric Battersby. “We knew Apple's Newsstand was a powerful tool for finding an audience, but I don't think any of us expected subscribers from literally all around the world already. There are a lot passionate chocolate lovers out there!”



When asked about the magazine's future, Eric says the sky is the limit. “Yes, it's a bit overwhelming when you first see the numbers, but it's really more exciting than anything else. We're working hard to make every issue better than the last. It's important to us that we keep our current readers happy and entice new readers with each and every issue.”



With the wide open theme of “chocolate”, it's probably quite appropriate for Chocolate Connoisseur to gain a worldwide following, and future issues will likely contain at least one article with a global focus. “We want to bring chocolate, with both its intriguing history and exciting future, to all of the world. Now that we're here, and now that the world is reading the magazine... we're ready to deliver.”



Early issue highlights include In Focus features on independent chocolatiers (including personal recipes the chocolatiers share with readers), Chocolate Therapy (home spa treatments with chocolate and other readily available ingredients), and recipes for readers to serve up an excellent chocolate martini.



If you'd like to subscribe, here's a link directly to Chocolate Connoisseur's app: http://bit.ly/Xa7uQq



About Chocolate Connoisseur Magazine

Chocolate Connoisseur releases new issues every other month (February, April, June, August, October, and December). It is published by Mightier Pen Publishing and is available exclusively on Apple's Newsstand.



Chocolate Connoisseur Magazine

c/o Mightier Pen Publishing P.O. Box 13538 Mesa, AZ 85216

Contact: Eric Battersby - Email: Eric@ChocolateConnoisseurMag.com - http://www.chocolateconnoisseurmag.com/