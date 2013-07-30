Chocolate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- A chocolate can be in form of paste or a solid block, and is made from roasted and ground cocoa seeds, lecithin, a product from soybean oil, and sweetened with flavors. The market for chocolates has shown substantial growth over the last decade, and is expected to grow faster in this decade.



The market is segmented into various products such as,

Dark chocolate

Milk chocolate

White chocolate



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chocolate-market.html



Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of sales frequency such as



Daily chocolate

Premium chocolate

Seasonal chocolate



Increasing demand for cocoa chocolate, dark chocolate, health benefits offered by lecithin and cocoa, and demand for new flavors are the major drivers for this market. Increased raw material prices, unstable supply of cocoa, and increased labor costs are the restraints for this market. Producing the best quality chocolate at affordable prices to boost sales is a challenge for chocolate manufacturers.



Some of major players in this market are Ferrero Group (Italy), Mars Inc (U.S.A.), Hershey Foods Corp (USA), Ghirardelli Chocolate Co, August Storck KG (Germany), Mondelez International Inc (USA), Moonstruck Chocolatier Co., Nestle SA (Switzerland), Meiji Co Ltd (Japan), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Russell Stover Candies Inc., Lotus Chocolate Ltd , and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/