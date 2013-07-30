Transparency Market Research Report Add "Chocolate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019" to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- A chocolate can be in form of paste or a solid block, and is made from roasted and ground cocoa seeds, lecithin, a product from soybean oil, and sweetened with flavors. The market for chocolates has shown substantial growth over the last decade, and is expected to grow faster in this decade.
The market is segmented into various products such as,
Dark chocolate
Milk chocolate
White chocolate
Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of sales frequency such as
Daily chocolate
Premium chocolate
Seasonal chocolate
Increasing demand for cocoa chocolate, dark chocolate, health benefits offered by lecithin and cocoa, and demand for new flavors are the major drivers for this market. Increased raw material prices, unstable supply of cocoa, and increased labor costs are the restraints for this market. Producing the best quality chocolate at affordable prices to boost sales is a challenge for chocolate manufacturers.
Some of major players in this market are Ferrero Group (Italy), Mars Inc (U.S.A.), Hershey Foods Corp (USA), Ghirardelli Chocolate Co, August Storck KG (Germany), Mondelez International Inc (USA), Moonstruck Chocolatier Co., Nestle SA (Switzerland), Meiji Co Ltd (Japan), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Russell Stover Candies Inc., Lotus Chocolate Ltd , and others.
This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Rest of the World
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
Market growth drivers
Factors limiting market growth
Current market trends
Market structure
Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate
It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
