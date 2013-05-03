Chocolate Market in United States to 2016 - New Study Released

New Food market report from Canadean: "Chocolate Market in United States to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Chocolate category in United States, analyzing consumption volumes and values at segment level. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the Confectionery sector, latest industry news and mergers and acquisitions in the sector.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how consumers' changes in behavior have affected total volumes, values and type of products chosen.
Summary
Canadean's "Chocolate Market in United States to 2016" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the United States Chocolate category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Chocolate sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Scope
"Chocolate Market in United States to 2016" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.
- Historic and forecast segmentation by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
- Profiles of companies active in the Confectionery sector.
- Latest news covering the Confectionery sector in United States.
- Latest mergers and acquisitions activity in the Confectionery sector in United States.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Chocolate category in United States.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales segmentation for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the competition with uniquely detailed profiles of companies active in United States Confectionery sector.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest news and mergers and acquisitions activity in the sector.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kraft Foods Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Performance Food Group, The Hershey Company, Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.
