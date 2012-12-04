Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Two months ago it was concluded that the recruitment of Norwegian Xocai distributors had increased by 103%, from about 75 new Norwegian distributors per week to about 158. The effect of the massive positive media attention this summer therefore had a tremendous impact on the further spread of the "Healthy Chocolate" concept and it looks like this trend also spread internationally. Since 2008, the recruitment pace has been increased by 2/3 on a global scale and this year in particular has been a historical high for the company with over 11,220 new distributors enlisted. Sjokoservice Norway’s spokesperson Roger Meyer, the man behind the serious growth had their websites on the domain Sjokolade4you.no but these websites are now updated. The same goes for the website to Sjokoservice Norway. CLICK HERE Good news not just for skeptics but consumers of chocolate everywhere. This is the Streisand Effect is full motion.



Here are the latest statistics on Xocai Norway Growth:



- Added NEW EU / Scandinavian Manager (Christel Frank) eu.gm@mxicorp.com

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2011: 1,960

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2012: 5,823

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2011: $4,370,000+

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2012: $13,600,000+

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2011: 123

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2012: 654

- Average New Xocai NORWAY Distributors per Month: 154

- Average New Xocai Distributors Worldwide per Month: 621



Unhealthy Snacks. Why do we love to consume them so much? We know they're not good for us. They're a huge contributor to obesity, low energy levels, and other modern lifestyle diseases.



It doesn't matter what type of snacks we are talking about. The typical snack food options are normally high in sugar, fats, simple carbs, chemicals and artificial flavors and colors. And to make matters worse, in our attempt to subdue our snack-time cravings, by indulging in unhealthy snacks it only fuels the cravings. Instead, consider eating a Xocai Healthy Peanut Butter Cup!



