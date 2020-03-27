Chocolate Spread Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - Ferrero Rocher, the Hershey, Hormel Foods, the J.M. Smucker

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- One of the most popular and highly consumed food product across the globe is chocolate. The chocolate spread is a sweet chocolate flavored paste which is mostly spread on bread, doughnuts, toasts, pancakes and other similar grain products. The spread usually contains cocoa and palm or vegetable oil and sometimes also contain butter, milk, sugar and additional flavors.



Earlier only children and young people are the key consumers of chocolate spread, but now old age groups are also enjoying the spread which will boost the growth of chocolate spread market. Another factor towards the growth of chocolate spread market is the increase in disposable income and expenditure power among the consumers which results in purchasing these products for themselves and indulging in new products. Moreover, the rising awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with the consumption of cocoa-rich dark chocolates, thereby contributing towards the growth of chocolate spread market. The dark chocolates help in preventing cardiac diseases and have many other benefits which help in increasing its popularity over the forthcoming years.



In 2019, the Chocolate Spread Market is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chocolate Spread.



Segment by Key players:

- Ferrero Rocher

- The Hershey

- Hormel Foods

- The J.M. Smucker

- PASCHA

- Dr.Oetker India

- Young'S

- Andros

- Date Lady

- Flourish



Segment by Type:

- Bottles

- Pouches

- Cups

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Store-Based Retailing

- Online Retail



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



