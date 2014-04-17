Chocolate Strings Sweeten Their Repertoire with Upcoming Single Dropping in April 2014

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- A mini orchestra of reggae, soul, dub and afrobeat, Chocolate Strings of Brisbane, Australia, are one of the most hard-working bands in the area, with scads of festival performances and a few quality recordings under their belts. After a brief hiatus, the band has returned with more recording efforts in the pipeline, including their upcoming single, to be released in April 2014, and the inclusion of their track “RudeWorld” on WiFi PR Group’s compilation Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



In short, Chocolate Strings knows how to bring a party, and they light every stage they touch on fire with a powerhouse blend of dub-reggae and soulful funk and ska. With an amalgam of bright instrumentation and captivating vocalists, the group brings an invigorating live performance and heavy hand of talent to their recordings, all of which have earned them many fans and successes over the years.



Chocolate Strings is comprised of eight members: Ofa Fanaika on vocals and guitar, Alex Skinner on guitar and vocals, Chris McKelliget on bass, Kasper Skou on drums, Matthew Cotteral on percussion, Joshua Appleby on saxophone, Nicole “Jungles” Loa McWalters on vocals and Nia Falekakala on vocals.



Chocolate Strings released their debut album, Carnival, in 2008 and thus began a bright future in the local and national music scenes. They followed up this release with two singles: “Blood on the Drums feat. Sunny Dread” | “I’ve Got a Thirst” (2010) and “RudeWorld” | “Turn It Around” (2013), both of which have been well-received additions to their growing catalog.



Their next recording effort is the upcoming single they are currently working on. It will be released with a launch tour in April 2014.



As for other notable accomplishments, Chocolate Strings played two consecutive sold-out shows after taking their two-year break—a strong indication of their popularity and draw. Their unique, fun sound has earned them closing spots at many festivals over the years as well, such as their closing performance at Newtown Festival in front of 10,000 attendees.



They are also excited to work with Paulie B, an ARIA winner, bassist of The Beautiful Girls and guitarist with Bobby Alu, who is recording and producing their upcoming album. Paulie B also worked with the group on their 2010 single, “Blood on the Drums” | “I’ve Got a Thirst.”



Chocolate Strings will join a host of other international talent on the upcoming installment of WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5 compilation, to be released at Coachella in April 2014. The digital mixtape, which will include the group’s track “RudeWorld,” will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies will be made available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp page.



After releasing their upcoming single at the end of April, they will hit the road from the release through May and June to visit various parts of Australia, including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay, Brisbane and Sydney. They also plan to tour in New Zealand and Vanuatu in October.



For copies and downloads of their music, you can find their recordings at shows and various stores throughout Australia as well as through their Facebook page. Carnival is also available through the online music store MusicPlug. Digitally, their music catalog is available on iTunes, Amazon and Bandcamp.



Check out videos for “Two Faced Warriors,” performed live and “RudeWorld” performed at this year’s Earth Frequency Festival, along with other videos on the band’s YouTube page.



About Chocolate Strings Music



Carnival (2008)



“Blood on the Drums feat. Sunny Dread” | “I’ve Got a Thirst” (2010)



“RudeWorld” | “Turn It Around” (2013)



MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/chocolate-strings



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chocolatestrings



Twitter: https://twitter.com/chocstrings



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/chocolatestrings



ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/chocolatestrings



SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/chocolatestrings



Bandcamp: http://chocolatestrings.bandcamp.com/



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.