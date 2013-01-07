ChoctailNYC, New Handcrafted Artisan Truffles Infused with Top Shelf Liqueurs, to Launch in America, January 1, 2013

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- ChoctailNYC™ is a brand new innovation in American chocolate artistry, founded by non-other than star investment banker and uber-entrepreneur, Toral Mehta. ChoctailNYC™ infuses premium, top shelf liqueurs with fresh, handmade, artisan white, dark and milk chocolate. The liqueurs include Moet & Chandon® Champagne, Stoli® Pepper Vodka, Knob Creek® Bourbon, Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge, Hennessy® Cognac, Clear Creek Distillery® Pear Brandy, Raspberry Chambord®, Disaronno® Amaretto, Myer’s® Rum, Romana® Sambuca, Bailey’s® Irish Cream, and Drambuie®. ChoctailNYC™ has an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5%, thus, is only available for purchase by adults over the legal drinking age.



One box contains 12 original recipe truffles, ingeniously named after a New York Citylandmark befitting the brand’s edgy, urban and sexy market positioning. ChoctailNYC™ utilizes the expertise of New York City’s award-winning master chocolatiers to create the masterclass of liqueur infused American chocolates. First tasters, pastry chefs and connoisseurs are highly impressed by the skillful and delectable mélange of fine liqueur and chocolate, and assert that ChoctailNYC™ has exceeded the standards set by even the best-in-breed of European liqueur chocolates. ChoctailNYC™ will launch via the worldwide web on January 15, 2013 and is currently seeking global distribution partners.



For retail or wholeslale orders of ChoctailNYC™, New York City’s Premium Liqueur Truffles, please visit www.choctailnyc.com. ChoctailNYC™, Where Temptation and Elegance are in Sweet Harmony.



