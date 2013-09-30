CHOE Technology Develops a Qi Wireless Car Charger for All QI-Compliant Devices

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- For drivers who need to charge their smartphone in the vehicle, but couldn’t find the charger, this is an annoying situation. Not anymore as this frustration is about to end, thanks to the dedicated people of CHOE company. Their newest masterpiece is the Qi wireless car charger technology for all QI compliant devices. There are three ways to stick the wireless device to the vehicle.



The latest innovation of CHOE Technology company was developed with a QI inductive charging scheme that allows user to charge their Smartphone easily and fast when it is put into the holder while they are busy driving. This state of the art wireless car charger assist drivers to charge their cell phones easily in the car and make them free from a phone call while charging. The QI wireless auto charger dock is followed in WPC Qi regular wireless charging requirement and all QI well suited receivers are accessible with the CHOE Technology.



The size could be adjusted according to the size of qi receiver devices and it could work for almost all qi-supported smartphones. Nokia has a similar product which is the Wireless Car Charger CR-200, but sad to say, it only works with some mobile phones. On the other hand, the car wireless charger from CHOE Technology could work with almost all Smartphones.



With this wireless function, CHOE Technology frees users from the need to rely on wired charges which are sometimes annoying, cumbersome and damaged easily or most of the time, lost.



Another advantage of using Choe Qi wireless charger for car is the fact that it is suitable with many types of phones. Meaning, there is no longer need for many chargers for particular devices. The tool will be a welcome charging choice for Smartphones that tend to have a short battery life because of many essential features such as one touch extension holding arm, position fixes sliding arm, WPC QI specs and a led charging pointer. The single touch holding arm is flexible and allows the user to raise the Smartphone under five inches.



For more information about the latest innovation of CHOE Technology or Qi wireless car charger, visit their website at www.choetech.com.



Web site: http://www.choetech.com/

Company: CHOE Technology

Company Address: Shenzhen, China

Contact Number: +86-755-29040095

Contact Person: Johnson Jia

Email Address: support@choetech.com