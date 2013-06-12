Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- CHOE Technology has developed QI standard wireless charger for smartphones of different brands. From iPhone series to Samsung Galaxy gadgets, Nokia Lumia phones, HTC, and various other brands, CHOE Technology launched QI standard wireless charger. This is the newest technological innovation in the industry which believed to become a big hit since lots of people are opting to get more of wireless technologies.



From wireless data transfer like WiFi and Bluetooth, QI standard wireless charging solution is now becoming more popular for a lot of smartphone users. Wireless device is much simpler to handle than wired technologies. Almost all people especially those that are busy roaming around business districts rely mostly with their smartphones, since now that it is not just a way to communicate but it actually does many important tasks. With this latest innovation of wireless charger, it is now much simpler to charge smartphones and make every task easier.



CHOE Technology has developed QI standard wireless charger that is compatible for different brands of smartphones. The QI standard promises to provide reliability no matter what brand of smartphone that users are using. Convenient, reliable, portable, and fashionable are only some of the characteristics that the developer has in mind when it launched this technology. But imagine the difference using this newest innovation to old fashioned charger. Some of the disadvantages issues of charging gadgets will be resolved with this wireless charger that promises to be energy efficient.



Every now and then latest technological innovations are being launched and people get amazed. CHOE Technology’s QI standard wireless charger is not just another innovation but this is actually a development that people will get really amazed. As what modern technology promises to the human society of today that everything is possible, this is way more than impossible. It is really difficult to imagine that wireless charger is possible unless it has something to do with solar panel. Watch the difference using QI standard wireless charger that is compatible for different smartphone brands.



About CHOE Technology Co, Ltd.

CHOE Technology Co., Ltd. is the developer of this mind blowing gadget that is based in Shenzhen City in China. It has started developing wireless charger since 2012 to provide safer charging experience. The idea basically came to make a solution for exploding devices when being charged. With this way, it is now safer to charge devices using this newest innovation.



