CHOE Technology Releases QI Standard Wireless Charging Receiver for Samsung Galaxy S4

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- CHOE Technology released the QI standard wireless charging receiver for Samsung Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5. Just put a chip inside the phone and it could be charged by a wireless charging pad. It is the most reasonable wireless rechargeable for Samsung Galaxy S4 available and iPhone 5.



The QI standard wireless charging receiver is the answer for those searching for a cheap and easier means of charging their QI compatible devices, particularly QI standards Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S4. With QI standard wireless charging receiver from CHOE Technology, users don’t need to plug their phone if it is out of power.



With the technology of Samsung Galaxy S4 and iphone 5 wireless charging case, it makes the charging more convenient in one’s home, office or any place. At present, the CHOW Technology QI standard wireless charging is applicable not only for Samsung Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5, but can also be utilized for Nokia Lumia 920, Google Nexus 4, HTC Windows Phone 8X and more.



The QI standard wireless charging receiver from CHOE Technology is energy efficient and comes in various colors, sizes and shapes, so people are certain to get one suitable for their needs. With this new innovation, citizens will have a good living with their Smartphones because they can get rid of certain issues regarding charging their phone. Since the QI standard charger works best with different brands of Smartphone, a lot of people from different parts of the world will experience the significance of this state-of-the-art technology. CHOE Technology is glad to announce this advanced product.



Lots of people are dreaming of getting rid of the hassles of charging their phones and other gadgets. They need to bring bulky chargers and look for an outlet every time their phone runs out of battery. The latest invention of CHOE Technology - Samsung Galaxy S4 wireless charger eliminates those concerns and makes everything more convenient and safer for the user.



About CHOE Technology

Established in 2012, CHOE Technology is the leading company that produces wireless charging products. The main objective of the company is to provide an efficient, smart, simple and clutter-free manner of device empowerment. Located in Shenzhen China, the company is rapidly becoming popular because of its QI standard wireless charger.



