CHOE Technology Releases Qi Standard Wireless Charging Transmitter Pad and Wireless Receiver

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- CHOE Technology releases Qi standard wireless charging transmitter and Qi standard wireless receiver for iPhone 4/4s, iPhone 5/5s, the upcoming iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, Note 2 and 3, Nokia Lumia, and HTC. These latest touches of technology are another big blast in the industry. Wireless technology is getting more in demand and beneficial for certain individuals who are searching for a more reliable and convenient access to different aspects.



Wireless charging makes the users able to charge their mobile phone wirelessly, conveniently, and fashionably. CHOE’s technology takes the lead in marketing retail availability, consumer experience, brand, technological advancement and device compatibility. People will have a better living with their mobile phones for they can get rid of some issues about charging their gadgets. Since it works best with various brands of mobile technology, more people will enjoy the presence of this advanced technology with them.



The energy-efficient wireless chargers have different sizes, colors, and shapes so people will enjoy choosing one to match to their phone. Most of all, these are Qi compatible which indicates that they can make use of any kind of wireless charger they like. CHOE Technology also offers a wide variety of selection for other wireless products such as wireless charging pads, wireless power bank, wireless charging solutions, wireless charging cases, Qi wireless charging solution Rx, high power wireless charging solution, and economic wireless charging solution.



The company wanted to inform many people around the world about this latest product introduced. Previously, certain individuals wish they could a hassle free way of charging their mobile phones or other gadgets. But now, CHOE Technology turned them into reality and there goes wireless charging solutions.



About CHOE Technology

CHOE Technology has been founded in 2012 in response to the wireless charging technology development including the explosion of electronic devices in today’s market. It also includes the growing needs to provide a smart, efficient, clutter-free and simple approach for device empowerment. CHOE Technology Co., Ltd. is located at Shenzhen City, China. Its wireless charging solutions make use of electromagnetic field to transfer energy among objects. The Qi compatible interface guarantees product interoperability for wireless charging of battery. It also gives design freedom, provides essential patents access and allows product differentiation.



For more information, http://www.choetech.com/choe-technology-wireless-charging-solutions/ or send email at support@choetech.com. You may also contact them at telephone nos. +86-755-29040095 or fax no. +86-755-81473150.



