CHOETECH Released Wireless Charger for Galaxy Note 3

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Since the world is going through much technological advancement, many advanced gadgets and such products are being manufactured frequently in order to fulfill the demand of tech savvy individuals from all across the globe. Recently, the wireless charger was created for the utmost convenience of all those people who use smartphones in the present times. These chargers are compatible with a wide range of different smartphones, proving that almost anybody can use them on a daily basis in the long run. Since the trend for using these chargers has increased on a large scale, CHOETECH has just launched their exclusive charger, which is wireless, for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 3.



The users of this smartphones can now easily charge their phones through this wireless device that tends to immediately trigger everyone’s attention because of the countless short and long-term benefits it has to offer. The QI standard phones can now be charged through this exclusive charger anywhere and anytime globally. The charging pad by CHOE Qi is a rather unique one which is exceptionally portable and durable in the long run.



What’s more is that the product is fully compatible with smartphones such as LG Nexus 4, Nokia Lumia 920, HTC 8 X, Google Nexus 7, HTC Droid DNA and many more. There are a lot of colors which are available and thus, individuals can choose the one which they want or prefer in the first place. These colors include white and black, black being the default color. However, requests for other colors are also taken, which is rather impressive.



The wireless phone charger by CHOETECH has a distinctive feature, which is its blue light that tends to flicker rapidly during the phone charges for good. This enables people to know when the phone is charging at all times, allowing them to have their phones charged within a short period of time without having to worry if the charger is not working or is somehow damaged by any chance. Due to the fact that the charger is light weight; it is exceptionally portable, which tends to give all the more reason to people for buying it for good in the long run. The exclusive charger is equally compatible with both Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4. Previously, it was available for Note II but now is also available for Note III for the utmost convenience of all smartphone users from various locations across the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.choetech.com/ and http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00C40OG22/



Media Contact

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support@choetech.com

Shenzhen, China