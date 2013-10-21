CHOETECH Released Wireless Charger for Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Wireless chargers have been created for the utmost convenience of people from all over the world. Since the world is going through extensive technological changes, the invention of high-end gadgets is one of the most sensational trends in the present times. The wireless charger for Galaxy Note 3 by CHOETECH has triggered the attention of countless people from various regions of the globe because of the fact that it provides exclusive wireless charging, which is something that everyone wants in the first place as it is an absolute luxury. The charger kit arrives with a wireless charger coil receiver which is simple to manage and use on a daily basis.



Moreover, it allows people to have all the convenience in the world since there are no wires included in the whole charging process. What’s more is that the wires charging kit comes with the transmitter as well as the receiver. AN LED indicator is equipped with the charging pad which shows a blue light when the charging occurs. As the Qi pad is plugged in for the purpose of charging, the blue light which comes out of it confirms that the charging has begun; proving to be an excellent and convenient gadget for individuals who own the galaxy note 3. The wireless charger is 3.54 inches in height and weighs only 0.16 ounces, which is pretty light and impressive.



The wireless distance for the charger is 5mm, approximately. The entire charging kit also includes a micro USB cable and for all those individuals who are interested in knowing the kind of devices it supports, the list is rather lengthy; however, the common devices include Nokia Lumia 920, Nokia Lumia 820, LG Google Nexus 4, Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, Samsung Galaxy Note 2/3 and all the Qi smartphones which are available in the market currently.



The wireless charger for Note 3 has the AC adapter which plugs into the charging pad as the main power source. The light which is emitted from the charging pad enables people to know the current charging status. The best part about the wireless charger for Samsung note 3 is the fact that it can be always used with all standard Qi devices in the long run. The sale price for the exclusive product is $41.99 only, which is rather reasonable and therefore, individuals are recommended to hurry up and order it before it runs out of stock due to excessive demand.



For more information, please visit http://www.choetech.com/qi-wireless-charger-receiver-samsung-galaxy-note-3/



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