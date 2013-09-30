Choice Flowers Officially One of the Best Florists in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Choice Flowers, a flower salon based in the Royal Centre Mall, Vancouver, BC, has been voted as the second-best in the Best Florist category at the Best of Vancouver 2013 awards hosted by the Georgia Straight magazine. This local publication is very highly respected in the area and attracts more than a million readers every week. The contest has been hosted by the magazine every year since 1996.



Choice Flowers excels from its competition in the area by providing satisfaction both in their products and in their customer service. “There are two things that are the most important to our business,” said Linda Kook, chief florist at Choice Flowers, “Flowers and people. Both with compositions of flowers and our service, we always do everything we can to please our customers. This award definitely shows that we’re doing something right.”



The flower shop offers a wide range of products, including traditional and contemporary bouquets for various occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays, custom designed arrangements for interiors, gift bouquets, and individual flowers to freshen any home or office.



“We’ve been here for more than 20 years,” said Linda Kook. “So I’m really happy that our work has been appreciated so much by our customers. Such contests are very good for some healthy competition between florists in the area, so we’ll try to do even better next year. I’d like to thank the organizers of the contest and each and every one who voted for us. It really means a lot to be awarded this way.”



Web URL: http://www.choiceflowers.ca



Contact Information

Linda Kook

Choice Flowers

Store 166, 1055 W.Georgia St., Royal Centre Mall, P.O. Box 11040, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3

(604) 689-1801