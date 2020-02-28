Choice MedWaste Advises Healthcare Workers on Guidelines for Handling Medical Waste Contaminated with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- When it comes to handling infectious waste disposal in Montgomery County, nobody does it better than Choice MedWaste. But safe disposal of regulated medical waste isn't a one-way street — while healthcare facilities and laboratories can always rely on services such as Choice MedWaste to practice safe and state-approved disposal methods, there are guidelines all healthcare workers can follow to ensure safety and legal compliance before medical waste contaminated with Coronavirus is picked up for disposal.



For the most part, regulated medical waste that is contaminated with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus should be treated no differently than other types of regulated medical waste. But there are some extra precautions that can be taken. For example, any workers who interact with regulated medical waste should double-check that all red bags are closed and tied with an overhand balloon knot to ensure that the bags are leak-proof. Red bags should be kept in a sealed container with a secure lid. If you are handling waste contaminated with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, it is best practice to double bag this waste to reduce the risk of exposure.



Other guidelines to follow when handling regulated medical waste that has been contaminated with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus include using only disposable, single-use containers, and periodically double-checking all sharps containers to confirm that they are completely sealed. Medical workers from Chester County who call a biohazard waste disposal service are advised to notify the hauler about any medical waste that is contaminated with Coronavirus.



