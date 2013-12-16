Choice Nutrition Supplements Becomes Major Player in Producing High Quality Weight Loss Supplements

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of today’s major weight loss supplement producers both online and offline. It has gained an exceptional reputation for producing high quality, effective and absolutely safe weight loss supplements. All of their products are produced in the United States, are FDA approved and were manufactured based on strict health and safety standards. Another great thing about their products is that they are based on scientific research.



One of their most sought after products is Garcinia Cambogia Plus, which has been featured in numerous media sources worldwide. It has been considered as the ‘holy grail’ of weight loss supplements because of its many benefits. Another great product from Choice Nutrition Supplements is Raspberry Ketone Ultra, which is also a best seller in various online shopping sites, especially on Amazon. Together with these two products, Choice Nutrition Supplements also launched another product in Green Coffee Bean Extract , a very potent fat burner and health booster. It has earned tons of reviews online for being a highly efficient weight loss supplement.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com