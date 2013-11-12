Choice Nutrition Supplements Combines Two of the Most Powerful Weight Loss Enhancing Ingredients

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Orlando, Florida –There has been a lot of chatter about Raspberry Ketone Drops recently. It has become one of the most popular and highly in-demand weight loss supplements in the market. Consequently, it was featured in tons of weight loss magazines. More and more companies are jumping into the latest weight loss craze than ever before. Some have even created a network marketing business together with other weight loss products such as garcinia cambogia and green coffee bean extract.



Choice Nutrition Supplements , one of the most reputable companies that also produces these weight loss supplements, just recently launched a supplement that facilitates weight loss faster than most products that are being sold online and offline. This supplement is called Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango Extract.



This superb weight loss supplement is known to burn fats, suppress appetite and help in overall wellness. It also contains the following substances:



- African Mango - helps jumpstart the weight loss process by helping you shed the first 5-10 pounds quickly

- Garcinia - scientifically proven to block fat storage and suppress appetite.

- L-Carnitine - helps the body burn fat for energy

- L-Arginine - an amino acid proven by researchers as an effective body fat reducer and body mass minimizer by catalyzing lipolysis, or fat breakdown

- EGCG - a powerful antioxidant from green tea which increases thermogenesis, or heat production through extra calorie burning, and the use of stored fat as energy.



What makes Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra Drops with African Mango Extract way faster than most weight loss supplements in the market? This supplement is in liquid form, making your body absorb the essential ingredients that will facilitate weight loss 3 times faster.



"One action of raspberry ketone is the stimulation of the hormone adiponectin. It is a potent enhancer of fatty acid oxidation, glucose regulation, as well as an inhibitor of lipid accumulation. The second mechanism of action is thought to be the stimulation of naturally occurring norephinephrine-mediated lipolysis." – Gautham Madhavan, Nutritionist



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com