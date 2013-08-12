Choice Nutrition Supplements First Dog Supplement Aims to Help Large Dogs in Their Battle Against Hip Dysplasia

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Every year thousands of dogs are diagnosed with hip dysplasia . According to the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFFA), hip dysplasia is prevalent in more than 50% of large dog breeds. This debilitating hip disease not only causes physical pain in the dogs that are affected, but it causes emotional pain among the owners.



Recognizing the need to help large dogs and their owners fight hip dysplasia, Choice Nutrition Supplements will be launching its first entry into the pet supplementation market with its Advanced Hip & Joint Formula. It contains natural ingredients that have been proven to promote overall hip and joint health and the dosage has been doubled to meet the needs of large dog breeds.



Part of a Holistic Hip Dysplasia Management Program



According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, hip dysplasia is an inherited condition caused by an improperly formed hip joint. There is no treatment that will permanently cure the disease. However, a comprehensive program to promote optimum hip health may reduce the severity of the disease.



In a public service announcement VCA Animal Hospitals wrote: “Most dogs with hip dysplasia should receive veterinary-approved glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate and/or omega-3 fatty acid nutritional supplements. Moderate daily exercise, avoiding high impact activities such as jumping, may help keep the patient mobile. Since excess weight puts undue stress on the hip joints, weight loss is strongly recommended in overweight dogs.”



Every tablet of Choice Nutrition Supplements Advanced Hip & Joint Formula contains 250mg of Glucosamine and 400mg of Chondroitin Sulfate. Glucosamine serves as the joints shock absorbers to minimize the risk of injuries. Chondroitin Sulfate helps protect large dogs from incurring damage to their joints and possesses a regenerative property to repair injured or worn out connective tissues.



A Host of Other Active Ingredients



Choice Nutrition Supplements Advance Hip & Joint Formula also contains 500mg of Methylsulfonylmethane or MSM which promotes healthy cartilage and tendons. Additionally, the supplement has 2.4mg of Manganese which is an essential trace mineral that produces the needed enzymes necessary for the development, growth and repair of cartilage. Large dog breeds will also reap the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin C to help protect their hips against free radical damage.



Hip dysplasia may not have a permanent cure but with Choice Nutrition Supplements Advanced Hip & Joint Formula as part of a holistic hip and joint health management program, dog owners can now help their plus size canine companions deal with the disease with as little pain and discomfort as possible.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Advanced Hip & Joint Formula will be available through Amazon.com by the end of July.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com/