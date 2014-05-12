Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Extreme Offers One of the Highest HCA Levels in the Health and Wellness Market

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – Containing 65% HCA, Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Extreme has one of the highest levels of HCA in the health and wellness market today.



HCA or hydroxycitric acid is a natural compound of which the pumpkin-shaped fruit Garcinia Cambogia has been found to have high levels. And, it is for this very reason that the extract of the fruit’s rind has been made available in the form of a supplement. HCA plays the most significant role in the supplement’s weight loss properties as it is believed to block fat formation and suppress appetite. As such, the level of HCA that a Garcinia Cambogia supplement contains is one of the most important indicators of its efficacy.



Garcinia Cambogia Extreme contains 65% HCA, which is a very high yet safe amount. And, because of its high HCA content, it may be one of the most efficient weight loss supplements today. It may work as an appetite suppressant and a fat blocker and support lean muscles, all of which may contribute to quicker natural weight loss. It comes in rapid-dissolving veggie capsules which are free of binders and fillers. As such, its active ingredients are easily absorbed by the body so almost none of these ingredients is wasted.



Furthermore, Garcinia Cambogia Extreme 65% HCA is made in world-class GMP certified facilities in the USA, so consumers may rest assured that it is of high quality and safe to use.



“Many studies have shown promise. One randomized placebo-controlled study followed 60 obese persons for 8 weeks. With a calorie-restricted diet (1200 kcal/day) and an HCA dose of 1320 mg/day, the experimental group lost an average of 14 pounds (compared to 6.1 pounds in the placebo group). The participants also noted reduced appetite.” – The Dr. Oz Show



About Choice Nutrition Supplements:



Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com