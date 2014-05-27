Choice Nutrition Supplements Gives Away Free E-Book to Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – As a way of giving back to their customers, Choice Nutrition Supplements is giving away a free e-book to their Raspberry Ketone Ultra customers. The e-book, entitled “Get Fit! Get Healthy!” gives them one hundred and one tips on how they can live fitter and healthier lives.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra is one of Choice Nutrition Supplements’ most in demand weight loss supplements, and it continues to receive positive feedback from consumers. Primarily made of raspberry ketone, it may burn fat and suppress appetite for an all-natural weight loss. Raspberry ketone may allow for a faster weight loss by increasing one’s levels of adiponectin. A fat produced by the fat cells, adiponectin helps the body utilize fat with more efficiency. Furthermore, it may assist dieters in their weight loss efforts by naturally suppressing their appetite, preventing them from consuming large amounts of food in between meals.



That Raspberry Ketone Ultra is added with African mango enhances its ability not only to promote weight loss but also to support overall health. African mango may reduce body fat and significantly improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels without any undesirable side-effects.



Moreover, consumers are assured of the quality and safety of the revolutionary weight loss supplement as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility by a dietary supplements manufacturer they can trust. And, the health e-book that they will get when they purchase it will give them more ideas on how to become healthier and improve their quality of life.



Here are some Raspberry Ketone Ultra reviews on Amazon.



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com