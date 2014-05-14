Choice Nutrition Supplements Introduces Customer Bonus Program

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements takes another step forward in promoting healthier lifestyles by introducing their very own Customer Bonus Program. Customers will receive an e-book every time they purchase Choice Nutrition Supplements’ health products.



Choice Nutrition Supplements has introduced a wide range of health products, including Tribulus Terrestris, Yacon Syrup, Garcinia Cambogia Extreme, Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops, and Raspberry Ketone Ultra . All of these products are produced and introduced to the health and wellness community with the goal of helping people live healthier lifestyles by preventing illnesses and improving the body’s vital functions. To push this aim even further, the health supplements manufacturer will be giving away a free e-book to customers who purchase their products. The e-book is entitled Get! Get Healthy! 101 Powerful Tips For A Fitter, Healthier You!



As of press time, the e-book will be given to those who purchase Raspberry Ketone Ultra, a natural weight loss supplement that not only promotes healthy weight loss but also overall wellness. Its primary ingredient is raspberry ketone, a metabolite compound that may help the body burn fat more efficiently by increasing one’s levels of adiponectin in the body. Adiponectin is a fat-derived hormone the levels of which are negatively correlated to one’s weight. This means that lean people tend to have high levels of the hormone, while overweight people tend to have low levels of it. Besides being a natural fat-burner, the supplement may also suppress one’s appetite and reduce cholesterol levels.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ health products are one hundred percent natural and made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility. GMP stands for Good Manufacturing Practices, which is a set of standards that manufacturers of dietary supplements should meet when producing their products.



Here is some customer feedback on one of their most in demand supplements, Raspberry Ketone Ultra :



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com