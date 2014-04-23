Choice Nutrition Supplements Introduces Garcinia Cambogia Extreme 65% HCA

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Top producer of natural health supplements, Choice Nutrition Supplements introduces Garcinia Cambogia Extreme, which contains 65% HCA. It may support natural weight loss through its appetite-suppressing and fat-burning properties.



Garcinia Cambogia is a natural weight loss supplement extracted from a fruit from which its name is derived. It has been found to contain HCA (hydroxycitric acid), which is believed to help block fat and suppress appetite. HCA may prevent the conversion of unused or stored sugar into fat. It may also curb appetite by regulating the levels of serotonin in the body. Serotonin is a hormone that affects one’s mood and appetite. When one has high levels of it, they tend to have a feeling of cheerfulness and satiety for a longer period of time.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Extreme contains 65% HCA, making it an effective fat blocker and appetite suppressant. Furthermore, it comes in fast-dissolving vegetarian capsules, helping the active ingredients get metabolized in the body so almost none of the ingredients is wasted. It is also contains appropriate amounts of calcium, potassium, and chromium picolinate for added weight loss benefits. Consumers can also rest assured that it is safe to use and of high quality as it is made in in the USA in a world-class GMP certified facility by a dietary supplements manufacturer they can trust.



The recommended dosage of the natural weight loss supplement is one to two capsules every day, which should be taken 30 minutes before a meal with an 8-ounce glass of water. Furthermore, those who have known medical conditions should consult their health care providers first before using the supplement.



“Many studies have shown promise. One randomized placebo-controlled study followed 60 obese persons for 8 weeks. With a calorie-restricted diet (1200 kcal/day) and an HCA dose of 1320 mg/day, the experimental group lost an average of 14 pounds (compared to 6.1 pounds in the placebo group). The participants also noted reduced appetite.” – The Show



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com