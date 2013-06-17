Choice Nutrition Supplements Launches New Website

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Orlando’s newest health and wellness company, Choice Nutrition Supplements just launched their new website where customers can easily check out the latest wellness products from Choice Nutrition Supplements and place their orders on-line. Visitors can also read blogs related to healthy living and how the products from Choice Nutrition Supplements can help them lose weight and stay fit. A free consultation is available by sending an e-mail to Choice Nutrition Supplements via their website.



Just recently, Choice Nutrition Supplements launched their newest product, Garcinia Cambogia Plus which is a well-known fat blocker that helps your body decrease fat formation, suppress your cravings and help you reduce stress. By visiting the Choice Nutrition Supplements website, you can get more information regarding the all-new Garcinia Cambogia Plus.



Choice Nutrition Supplements will also be launching other health and wellness products before the end the 3rd quarter this year. Further information on upcoming products will be announced through the Choice Nutrition Supplements website and on their Facebook page.



About Choice Nutrition

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to promote healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and natural materials in order to assure optimum health promotion. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also with information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com