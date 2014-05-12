Choice Nutrition Supplements Launches Newest Weight Loss Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements, one of the leading health supplements in the US just launched one of their newest products – White Mulberry Extract Blend. What’s great about this weight loss supplement is that it is the mixture of the world’s most effective weight loss ingredients which include Garcinia Cambogia, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Cinnamon, African Mango and of course White Mulberry. All those ingredients work together in order to achieve a more effective weight loss. This amazing supplement is exclusively being manufactured in the US in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility.



More and more people are using it right now as it could greatly help boost natural weight loss and at the same time help the body become healthier. The benefits of Choice Nutrition Supplements’ White Mulberry Extract Blend includes boosting the metabolism thereby helping to get rid of unwanted fats in the body a lot faster, it could also help in slowing down the formation of fats, get rid of free radicals and toxins in the body, suppress the appetite and more. It is considered by many as the all-in-one weight loss supplement. However, it is advised that before using any weight loss product, make sure that consult the physician first since some of the ingredients in weight loss supplements may be contraindicated to the health condition.



“We are constantly looking for the best products to give our consumers. Our primary goal is health above everything else. As we release new products in the market right now, it’s our way of thanking our loyal customers for the support that they’ve been giving us since we started producing high quality health supplements.” – Scott Hayes, Choice Nutrition Supplements



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com