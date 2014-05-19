Choice Nutrition Supplements Launches Video on Important Information Consumers Should Know Before Purchasing Raspberry Ketone Ultra

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Top producer of high quality and one hundred percent natural health products, Choice Nutrition Supplements has launched a video on important information consumers should know before purchasing Raspberry Ketone Ultra. This allows consumers to make an informed decision on buying the weight loss supplement or any supplement for that matter.



The video briefly discusses how Raspberry Ketone Ultra may help consumers lose weight and how it is guaranteed safe and of high quality. According to the video, the weight loss supplement’s main ingredient is raspberry ketone, which is a metabolite compound extracted from raspberries. The compound may help one naturally lose weight by regulating the levels of adiponectin in the body. When one has high levels of the hormone, their body tends to burn fat more efficiently. And, taking the supplement may help them achieve that. Furthermore, African mango is added to the supplement to enhance its weight loss properties. African mango has been clinically proven to help reduce body fat and promote natural weight loss.



Another very important piece of information that the video discusses is that for consumers to get only the highest quality raspberry ketone supplement, they should only buy the product from a trusted dietary supplements manufacturer. Moreover, the video assures consumers of the safety and quality of Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility. The importance of this piece of information is emphasized as GMP or Good Manufacturing Practices is a set of standards that manufacturers of dietary supplements should meet when producing their products.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com