Choice Nutrition Supplements Offers Stronger Pure Garcinia Cambogia HCA

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements, committed to promoting healthy lifestyles through their high quality dietary supplements, has introduced a stronger pure Garcinia Cambogia supplement in the form of Garcinia Cambogia Extreme.



The weight loss supplement contains 65% HCA, which is one of the highest in the health and wellness market today. This high HCA level makes a huge difference in its efficacy as HCA is the very reason for the weight loss properties of Garcinia Cambogia . Also known as hydroxycitric acid, HCA is believed to be a fat blocker and appetite suppressant. It may reduce overall body fat by inhibiting the enzyme citrate lyase from converting unused or stored sugar into fat. Furthermore, it may curb appetite by helping regulate the levels of serotonin in the body.



Moreover, Garcinia Cambogia Extreme is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ answer to the continuous demand for a more efficient Garcinia Cambogia supplement. Taken as veggie capsules, its active ingredients are absorbed by the body quickly. Furthermore, it is added with safe amounts of calcium, potassium, and chromium picolinate, boosting its weight loss benefits. And, because it is made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, consumers can rest assured that it is safe and of high quality.



“Many studies have shown promise. One randomized placebo-controlled study followed 60 obese persons for 8 weeks. With a calorie-restricted diet (1200 kcal/day) and an HCA dose of 1320 mg/day, the experimental group lost an average of 14 pounds (compared to 6.1 pounds in the placebo group). The participants also noted reduced appetite.” – The Dr. Oz Show



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com