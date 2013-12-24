Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra Continues to Impress Consumers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra continues to amaze and impress those who have used it as it proves to be a revolutionary weight loss supplement. It is both a fat burner and appetite suppressant at the same time.



Raspberry ketone has made waves in the health and wellness market as a miracle fat-burner in a bottle. And, with their commitment to make revolutionary and high quality products, Choice Nutrition Supplements has introduced Raspberry Ketone Ultra. Composed of natural ingredients, this weight loss supplement continues to earn the praises of its consumers as it delivers what it promises in natural, healthy, and fast weight loss.



What makes Raspberry Ketone Ultra work for many is that aside from just the main ingredient, raspberry ketone, it is also added with African Mango. The ingredient has also been clinically proven to promote a natural and fast weight loss experience.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketone from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com