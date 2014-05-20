Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customers Will Receive Health E-Book for Free

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements continues to live up to its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles as they implement a customer bonus program. Customers who buy Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra will receive an e-book titled “Get Fit! Get Healthy! 101 Powerful Tips For A Fitter, Healthier You!” As the title suggests, the e-book will give customers more insight into staying healthier and fitter.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ response to the growing demand for a high quality raspberry ketone supplement. That raspberry ketone, a metabolite compound, may be used as a tool to help people naturally lose weight has changed the face of weight loss. The compound is extracted from red raspberries and made available as a weight loss supplement because of its fat-burning and appetite-suppressing properties. The compound is believed to raise the levels of adiponectin in the body, a fat-derived hormone of which lean people tend to have high levels. When one has high levels of the hormone, their body burns fat more efficiently. Moreover, it may suppress appetite by increasing one’s sensitivity to leptin, a hormone considered as the opposite of ghrelin (hunger hormone).



Made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, Raspberry Ketone Ultra is a high quality supplement that allows consumers to experience the benefits of the compound. To boost its weight loss properties, it is added with African mango, which in itself is a natural weight loss aid. African mango has been clinically proven to help reduce body fat and improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels. As such, the supplement may not only support natural weight loss but also promote overall health. Moreover, customers of the supplement may make use of it in combination with the health tips found in the e-book to achieve a healthier and better quality of life.



Here is some of what customers had to say about Raspberry Ketone Ultra



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B



“A perfect addition to my exercise routine and it really helps with my energy level while suppressing my desire to eat.” – lindakaren73



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



About Choice Nutrition Supplements:

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com