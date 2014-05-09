Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra Receives Positive Overall Feedback on Amazon

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements continues to prove that it delivers only high quality health and weight loss supplements as their very own Raspberry Ketone Ultra have received positive overall feedback on Amazon.



Made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified facility, the raspberry ketone supplement may allow consumers to step-up their efforts to achieve healthy weight through its fat-burning and appetite-suppressing properties. Raspberry ketone is extracted from red raspberries, and it may allow the body to burn fat more efficiently by boosting adiponectin levels in the body. The higher the adiponectin levels one has, the leaner they tend to be.



Another notable benefit of using Raspberry Ketone Ultra is that it may curb appetite, which is evident in the feedback it received from consumers on Amazon. One consumer reported that since they started taking the weight loss supplement, they are no longer snacking as much as they used to. As a result, consumers felt its positive effect on their weight loss efforts.



These are some of the things consumers had to say about Raspberry Ketone Ultra



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com