Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra Sees Continued Success in the Weight Loss Scene

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Raspberry Ketone Ultra continues to be one of Choice Nutrition Supplements’ most in demand weight loss supplements. Its success in the weight loss scene is rooted in its high quality, safety, and efficiency.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ response to the increasing demand for a raspberry ketone supplement that is a combination of high quality and safety. As such, consumers have continuously expressed their satisfaction of the weight loss supplement. Made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, it is primarily made of raspberry ketone, which is a metabolite compound extracted from red raspberries. The compound may support natural weight loss through its fat-burning and appetite-suppressing properties. The compound is believed to raise the levels of adiponectin in the body and consequently make the body more efficient in burning fat. Furthermore, that it may suppress appetite is rooted in how it may increase leptin sensitivity.



Moreover, the high quality raspberry ketone supplement contains African mango, which is another natural ingredient found to reduce body fat and promote weight loss. African mango may also help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels, so it may promote overall health as well. The combination of raspberry ketone and African mango in Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra has resulted to a supplement that works both as a weight loss and health supplement. As such, consumers are satisfied with it, and it continues to be one of the most in demand weight loss aids in the health and wellness market today.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com