Choice Nutrition Supplements' Raspberry Ketone Video Informs Consumers on Purchasing a Raspberry Ketone Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- To assist consumers in purchasing the right raspberry ketone supplement, Choice Nutrition Supplements has launched a raspberry ketone video that informs consumers on the popular supplement and the things to consider when choosing one.



Raspberry ketone is arguably one of the most popular weight loss supplements today. A lot of people count on it in helping them lose weight without having to go through a strict diet and rigorous exercise program. Unfortunately, its huge demand has led to the proliferation of substandard raspberry ketone products. Thus, consumers are advised to take certain things into consideration when buying the supplement. These are some of the things that consumers will learn from the video.



The video discusses what raspberry ketone can do to help people healthily lose weight. The supplement, which is extracted from red raspberries, may allow one to lose weight by increasing their adiponectin levels. When one has high levels of the fat-derived hormone, their body tends to utilize more efficiently.



Moreover, consumers are informed of one supplement that is guaranteed safe and high quality, and that is Raspberry Ketone Ultra . One of the very important details about the supplement is that it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified facility. As with any supplement, consumers are advised to choose one that carries the GMP seal. GMP or Good Manufacturing Practices outlines the minimum requirements dietary supplements manufacturers should meet when manufacturing their products. Moreover, Choice Nutrition Supplements always offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com