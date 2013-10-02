Choice Nutrition Supplements Releases a New Health Supplement - Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Top producer of natural health products Choice Nutrition Supplements has just released Vitamin B-12 Complex Drops, a brand new addition to their line of quality health supplement products. Vitamin B12 plays an essential role of various body functions. One of the B complex vitamins, B12 is an essential substance in the body’s metabolic process as it helps in the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose, which the body requires to produce energy. Another function includes the replication of DNA, which is necessary in producing new and healthy cells.



Choice Nutrition Supplements helps prevent Vitamin B12 deficiency and promote overall wellness by releasing its very own Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops. As Vitamin B12 is needed for several body functions, its deficiency can lead to various medical conditions and diseases. Mainly, Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops promotes energy metabolism as well as a healthier nervous system. In fact, B12 deficiency, if left untreated, can damage the nerve cells and lead to memory loss and dementia. Lack of Vitamin B12 is also characterized by a feeling of weakness and tiredness and mood changes.



Vitamin B12 can be found in foods such as beef liver, poultry, shellfish, eggs, milk, and milk products, but one’s diet and lifestyle may lead to the deficiency of the B12 vitamin. Vegetarians, for example, need to make sure that they have the right Vitamin B12 level in their body by taking Vitamin B-12 supplements. Individuals who have digestive issues such as atrophic gastritis and Crohn’s disease are also prone to Vitamin B-12 complex deficiency. Vitamin B12 Complex Liquid Drops meets the requirement of the body to keep it energized and healthy, and being in liquid form, it is much more easily absorbed by the body.



“Vitamin B12, like the other B vitamins, is important for metabolism. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and in the maintenance of the central nervous system.” – The New York Times Health Guide



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com