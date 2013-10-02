Choice Nutrition Supplements Releases Brand New Product - Tribulus Terrestris

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements has just released its newest product, Tribulus Terrestris. Also known as puncture vine, this flowering plant has been found to enhance both stamina and libido. But even before it became commonly used as a natural supplement for stamina and libido, it has long been used in traditional medicine to help prevent and treat diseases related to the kidneys and the liver. It has continued to gain popularity as a stamina-enhancer since the Bulgarian weight-lifting Olympic team claimed that tribulus terrestris helped improve their performance.



Staying true to its aim of improving people’s quality of life by providing natural and safe health products, Choice Nutrition Supplements makes available to the public a supplement that boosts libido, stamina, and overall health. The key ingredient of Tribulus Terrestris natural supplement is protodioscin. Protodioscin is a steroidal saponin that aids in increasing of the level of testosterone in the body. With an increased level of testosterone comes various benefits such as improved libido and stamina, and increased muscle mass. Also, a low level of testosterone can result in depression, obesity, and heart disease. This means that taking appropriate amounts of tribulus terrestris does not only help improve libido and stamina, but it also protects the body from various other medical conditions and diseases.



Choice Nutrition Supplements, with its brand new product Tribulus Terrestris, has once again proven its commitment of giving the public natural and healthier options in improving their quality of life.



“The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels of testosterone by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, naturopathic doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com