Choice Nutrition Supplements Reveals Key Points on How to Buy High Quality Raspberry Ketone Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements, top manufacturer of one hundred percent natural products, has revealed in an informative video the key points that consumers should take into consideration for them to get only the highest quality raspberry ketone supplement.



The one-minute and thirty-second video briefly informs consumers of the benefits of raspberry ketone and how to get the product that is of the highest quality. Extracted from red raspberries, raspberry ketone is a metabolite compound considered as a natural fat-burner. Its fat-burning property is credited to how it may increase the levels of adiponectin in the body. Adiponectin is a fat-derived hormone, and when one has high levels of it, their body may be able to burn fat more efficiently.



In the video, it is stressed that consumers should get a raspberry ketone product from a trusted dietary supplements manufacturer to make sure that is of the highest quality. The importance of its being made in the USA in a GMP certified facility is also emphasized as this assures consumers of its being safe and of high quality. GMP or Good Manufacturing Practices is a set of requirements dietary supplements manufacturers should meet when producing their products.



Moreover, the video makes use of Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra as the epitome of a high quality and safe supplement. It is primarily made of raspberry ketone and is mixed with African mango to enhance its weight loss properties. African mango, a natural weight loss aid in itself, has been clinically proven to help reduce body fat and support natural weight loss. Furthermore, consumers are assured of its safety and quality as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com