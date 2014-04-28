Choice Nutrition Supplements Reveals the Benefits of Yacon Syrup

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In an informative video, Choice Nutrition Supplements has revealed the benefits of its very own Yacon Syrup. Its major benefits are natural weight loss, increased metabolism, maintenance of healthy blood sugar levels, and improved digestive health.



Manufactured in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, CNS Yacon Syrup is a high quality, safe, and gluten-free supplement that may promote natural weight loss. High in FOS and dietary fiber, it may reduce the hunger hormone ghrelin, giving consumers a feeling of satiety for a longer period of time and suppressing their appetite. It may also increase metabolism, allowing the body to burn fat faster.



Furthermore, it may help consumers maintain health blood sugar levels. Because of its high FOS content, it is very low on the glycemic index scale. The body does not have the ability to metabolize FOS, so even though the syrup is sweet, it does not cause consumers’ blood sugar levels to rise significantly. As such, it may be used as a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners and sugars. In addition, the syrup is a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in the gut. As a result, consumers may experience an improvement in their digestive health.



For more details on the benefits of CNS Yacon Syrup, watch this yacon syrup supplement video.



“I have been using this Yacon Syrup for about a week. I really like the taste. I take a teaspoon before each meal. It really does help to suppress my appetite. I have lost a total of 3 lbs so far. I will continue to take this product and would recommend it.” – Teresa Stevens



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com