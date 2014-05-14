Choice Nutrition Supplements Starts Customer Bonus Program for Raspberry Ketone Ultra Purchases

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements which is one of the top manufacturers of natural weight loss supplements today will be giving out a customer bonus program for people who will be buying one of their top weight loss supplements called Raspberry Ketone Ultra. The customer bonus program includes an e-book entitled ‘Get Fit! Get Healthy!’ which includes 101 powerful tips for a fitter and healthier life. Choice Nutrition Supplements has been one of the leading innovators of health supplements with products ranging from weight loss to antioxidants.



Patrons of Choice Nutrition Supplements products are excited towards where their favorite health supplements producer is heading and that is total customer satisfaction. According to the Choice Nutrition Supplements team, more bonuses will be added to their other products later this year. Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra is a very popular weight loss supplement which is responsible for helping lose weight naturally without experiencing any adverse side effects. People who have used this product reported that not only did they experience a significant amount of weight loss but they also felt that their appetite got suppressed when they started using the said product. Raspberry Ketone Ultra has also received tons of good reviews on various online sites including Amazon. It is now considered by many health experts as a 5-star weight loss supplement with various benefits and high efficiency. Furthermore, Raspberry Ketone Ultra is exclusively manufactured in the United States in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility so you are assured that you only get a top notch weight loss product.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what is promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com