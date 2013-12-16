Choice Nutrition Supplements Topples Competition with Garcinia Cambogia Plus

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Plus has become increasingly popular worldwide and is one of the biggest breakthroughs in the field of health and fitness today. Its fame has surged throughout the globe as being one of the safest and most effective health supplements in the market to date. Moreover, it has been featured on countless health websites, in magazines and even on TV.



Garcinia cambogia is a pumpkin shaped fruit which is also known as tamarind. It can be found in Asia and is traditionally used for cosmetic and cooking purposes. It was just recently that scientists discovered that the organic compound found in garcinia cambogia known as hydroxycitric acid, or HCA, can remarkably promote weight loss. The truly amazing thing about garcinia cambogia is that it can facilitate weight loss in several ways.



It helps burn the stored fasts in the body by boosting metabolism. Next, it blocks the formation of fats by converting the calories get from the food into much more useful energy. In addition, it can help to stay away from unnecessary snacking by suppressing appetite. Consequently, one of the main causes of weight gain is too much food intake, but with garcinia cambogia will feel full even in between meals. Overall, garcinia cambogia is a wonderful supplement. However, it is important that to choose the right supplement in order to experience a safe and effective weight loss. There are countless companies that produce these products that are far less effective, if at all, in an effort simply to make sales.



“I have been taking Garcinia Cambogia for a short time and am already starting to see a change in my energy levels and have even lost a few lost pounds. I am fascinated by this product and like that it contains calcium and potassium and is made of natural ingredients. I have lost a few inches of stomach fat and am looking forward to losing a few more. The information provided with the product has been easy to understand and informative. The pills are easy to swallow and have no after taste even hours after taking it.” – Scotty, Garcinia Cambogia Plus user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com