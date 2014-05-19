Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg May Boost Testosterone Naturally

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Low testosterone has negative health implications, including low sex drive, decreased muscle mass, low energy levels, and depression. With the help of Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg, which may boost testosterone naturally, one may be able to prevent these health implications.



Testosterone is a hormone secreted by the testicles in males and the ovaries in females. It has two main effects: anabolic and androgenic. Its anabolic effects include growth of muscle mass and strength, while its androgenic effects include growth of beard and deepening of the voice. It is also essential for sexual drive and function. Because of certain factors, such as age and lifestyle, one may suffer from having low testosterone levels.



The importance of having sufficient levels of testosterone in the body cannot be overstated, and this is where the importance of a supplement such as Tribulus Terrestris comes in. The supplement is believed to help raise the levels of testosterone because it contains protodioscin. A steroidal saponin, protodioscin is believed to regulate luteinizing hormones (LH), which then stimulate the testicles in males and ovaries in females. Protodioscin may also trigger the release of nitric oxide, which is a compound believed to increase blood flow to the muscles. As a result, nutrients are used by the body more effectively.



Moreover, individuals who are experiencing low sex drive and low energy levels may greatly benefit from using Tribulus Terrestris. Athletes may also make use of the supplement if they aim to increase their muscle mass, boost their stamina, and improve their performance. It is an ideal alternative to synthetic anabolic steroids, which are known to have physical and psychological side effects.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg is one Tribulus Terrestris supplement that consumers can use to help them boost their testosterone levels. They are assured of its safety and quality as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements:

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com