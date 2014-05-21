Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex Continues to Gain Positive Feedback from Consumers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- One of Choice Nutrition Supplements’ high quality dietary supplements, Vitamin B-12 Complex, continues to earn positive reviews from consumers.



An essential component in human health, Vitamin B12 is needed for very important processes in the body: DNA synthesis, proper formation of red blood cells, and neurological function. Vitamin B12 deficiency is associated with serious health conditions such as anemia and permanent nerve damage. Thus, seeing to it that one has sufficient levels of the vitamin in the body cannot be overstated.



Even though one’s diet includes sufficient amounts of animal-based foods, which are the primary source of the vitamin, one may not be able to properly absorb the vitamin. Pernicious anemia, atrophic gastritis, and use of acid-reflux drugs are some of the causes of the malabsorption of the vitamin, which may then lead to deficiency of the vitamin. As such, for individuals who are at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency, they may maintain sufficient levels of the vitamin by taking it as a dietary supplement.



Vitamin B12 has a very complex structure, and it is protein-bound. For it to be free and be absorbed by the body, appropriate levels of stomach acid and intrinsic factor are required. However, those with pernicious anemia and atrophic gastritis may not have the ability to produce enough levels of intrinsic factor and stomach acid, so they may not be able to absorb the vitamin properly. But, by taking it as a supplement such as Vitamin B-12 Complex , one may be able to absorb the vitamin since it in its free form when taken as a supplement.



Moreover, the supplement, which is made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, continues to earn the approval of consumers. In general, consumer reviews on the supplement show that it has helped raise consumers’ energy levels, is great-tasting, and is cheaper than similar products in the market.



Here are some of the positive reviews on Vitamin B-12 Complex:



“I am loving these B-12 drops. I use to take pill supplements for B-12 and have now found these sublingual drops. My body absorbs this B-12 much easier and better than with the supplements. Wonderful product!” – Emma Mason



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” – Brenda



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com