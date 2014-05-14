Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Root Capsules Reviews Show Positive Feedback

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Amid the growing popularity of yacon supplements, Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Root Capsules reviews have shown positive feedback about how it has helped consumers lose some unwanted pounds.



Extracted from the root of yacon, the weight loss formula has had many consumers satisfied of its weight loss benefits. Containing FOS and inulin, it may promote digestive health, suppress appetite, and boost metabolism for an all-natural weight loss. FOS is a natural sweetener while inulin is a long-chain fiber, but both of them serve as prebiotics. They help stimulate the good bacteria in colon, allowing these good bacteria to get rid of bad bacteria and toxins from the body.



Moreover, there is a wide variety of yacon supplements that consumers can choose from, but what sets apart Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Root Capsules from many of them is that it is 100% pure and gluten-free. Consumers are also assured of its safety and quality for it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



Here are some of the customer reviews on the weight loss supplement:



“I started taking the Yacon Root Extract and noticed immediately that it helped to suppress my appetite. After taking this for 10 days I am down 6 lbs. This is working really well for me and I will continue to take it .I highly recommend this product!” – Teresa Stevens



“I always incorporate eating healthy and a regular exercise routine to any weight loss venture I have tried. This pill really worked for me. I just take one pill like 30-45 mins even an hour before I eat a larger meal. I do usually have two larger meals in the day with little healthy snacks throughout the day. I am not sure how it is that Yacon Root works, but it does. I feel like my digestion has been regulated (better than with Activia) and it has definitely boosted my metabolism. The crazy thing is I actually feel much more full when I eat now. So after 3 weeks I have now lost 17 pounds and 5 inches.” – Emma Mason



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com