CHOICE TOPIA Launches the Magnifying Mirror as One of the Greatest Inventions of the Human History

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The China based, Choice Topia International Limited introduces a range of magnifying mirrors that provide clear vision to the users. These mirrors do not skew or distort the image and one can use this magnifying mirror for seeing clearly while bathing. One can find these mirrors more suitable while putting on the contact lens or even when applying artificial eyelashes. The quality of the mirror is the finest and it helps in keeping the image sharp, crisp and clear.



The company offers these mirrors in effective retail packaging, and products reach to the customers as brand new with full warranty. Choice Topia ensures that the product reaches within one day from the date of order and the transaction is carried out smoothly and safely.



The website reveals the features of the makeup mirror that it suppliers to its customers. These quality features are the reasons why one should buy them. These mirrors are very different from other common mirrors that are available in the market and the ones people use more commonly. It is designed by professional designers who make them in accordance with the purpose they will serve. Its features include latest designing, unique, modern, finest quality as per the control systems, and a guarantee for the quality of the product. It incorporates premium quality that helps in viewing objects at any angle due to its 360 degree Swivel head. It can be used on any top surface of the table.



Another fascinating feature revealed about the company’s cosmetic mirror is that it inherits energy saving LED bulbs so that one can clearly look at the entire face, even the finest details can be visible which can be missed at times when other mirror types are used. It can be placed anywhere as it’s designed with a cordless electric fitting of LED bulbs. It works only on batteries and the electricity consumption by the LED lighting is 70% less as compared to regular bulbs. LED bulbs used are eco-friendly and there is an attached 360 degree Swivel head, allowing it to revolve the mirror freely.



There are several such high quality mirrors that they have and for more information on these mirrors, one can feel free to visit the website http://www.choicetopia.cn/



About Choice Topia International Limited

The company Choice Topia International Limited is involved in making art glasses and mirrors for the last 13 years and specialises in making various kinds of art glasses after gaining experience of so many years. The mirrors manufactured by them offer a better and easy way of living for people who install these mirrors in their homes.



For Media Enquiry

Contact Person: Mr.Rob

Telephone: 862161843060, 8661843310

Email: info@choicetopia.cn

Website: http://www.choicetopia.cn/