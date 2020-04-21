Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The overall incidence of Cholangiocarcinoma from 2001 to 2015 was 1.26 per 100,000 people per year in the US.

2. Males account for higher incidence with 50.9% cases while 49.1% of cases belong to females.

Key benefits of the report

1. Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology and Cholangiocarcinoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cholangiocarcinoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cholangiocarcinoma market.



The surgical treatments are the only potentially curative therapeutic options for all the subtypes of Cholangiocarcinoma. However, the majority of Cholangiocarcinoma patients are diagnosed at late-stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy. Few more aggressive surgical approaches and improved radiologic techniques have resulted in improved R0 (tumour-free margins) resection rates, but recurrence rates remain high.



Currently, the market size for early-stage Cholangiocarcinoma majorly covers surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. Systemic chemotherapy is the only option for the advanced and metastatic stage.



Endoscopic biliary drainage is the standard gold treatment in advanced or inoperable Cholangiocarcinoma. The main goal is to provide biliary drainage with long-term relief from pruritus, cholangitis, pain and jaundice. Radiation therapy utilizes high-energy rays/particles to eliminate cancer cells. The two significant types of radiation therapy are external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and brachytherapy. EBRT is the most common form of radiation for bile duct cancer. Systemic chemotherapy remains the mainstay palliative treatment modality.



Shortly, a personalized treatment approach, targeting FGFR gene fusions and somatic mutations in IDH 1/2 in iCCA, PRKACA or PRKACB gene fusions in pCCA, and ELF3 mutations in dCCA/ampullary carcinoma, may surge the Cholangiocarcinoma market size in the coming years by optimizing the outcomes of patients with this aggressive malignancy.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Cholangiocarcinoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Ivosidenib

2. Pemigatinib

And many others



The key players in Cholangiocarcinoma market are:

1. Agios Pharmaceuticals

2. Incyte Corporation

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

3. Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

4. Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Assumptions and Caveats

6. Cholangiocarcinoma Country-Wise Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU-5

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Cholangiocarcinoma Treatments & Medical Practices

8. Unmet Needs

9. Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. Ivosidenib: Agios Pharmaceuticals

9.3. Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

10. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size

11. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

11.1. United States Market Size

11.2. Germany Market Size

11.3. France Market Size

11.4. Italy Market Size

11.5. Spain Market Size

11.6. UK Market Size

11.7. Japan Market Size

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Cholangiocarcinoma Report Methodology

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



