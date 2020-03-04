Cholera Vaccine Market Growing Demand Analysis and Trends 2018 to 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025.



Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that causes rapidly dehydrating diarrheal disease, which is caused by toxigenic serogroups of the bacterium Vibrio cholera. The disease is closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, and lack of clean drinking water. Historically, devastating outbreaks of cholera resulted in millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths. Currently, cholera remains an important public health problem in many countries, occurring as an endemic disease in some regions and causing major epidemics in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The vaccine is used to control cholera and is mainly recommended for travelers and the people living in cholera-affected region.



Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Cholera Vaccine Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.



Major Key players : Valneva SE,Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.),Astellas Pharma, Inc.,Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited),Eubiologics Co., Ltd.,Johnson & Johnson (Crucell),Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.,The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):,Merck & Co., Inc.,GlaxoSmithKline plc.



There is an increase in the demand for cholera vaccine due to lack of proper sanitation & consumption of contaminated food and growth in the awareness about cholera preventive care. In addition, development of novel approaches for new cholera vaccine further drive the market growth. However, risk of adverse effects and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, high growth opportunities in untapped markets are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.



The global cholera vaccine market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research & academic laboratories, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Cholera Vaccine Key Market Segments:

By Product

Dukoral

Shanchol

Vaxchora

Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus

Others



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Laboratories

Others



For more credibility, the intelligence report provides valuable data on key driving forces, prominent players, emerging trends, gross margin, customer preference and profit across various regions for the forecast period, 2018-2025. To help product owners design a robust plan the study takes a closer look at the product pricing, technology innovation, key competitors, product launches, product pipeline and major driving forces.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What will be the market size and growth rate of the Cholera Vaccine Market for the forecast period 2018 -2025 across different regions?

- What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

- What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

- Which major trends are impacting the development of the Cholera Vaccine Market worldwide?

- Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Cholera Vaccine Market worldwide?

- What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2018 - 2025?



The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the Cholera Vaccine Market

