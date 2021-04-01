Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Cholinesterase Inhibitors: Introduction



Cholinesterase inhibitors, also known as acetylcholine inhibitors, are a group of drugs that are used to prevent the routine breakdown of acetylcholine in the body



Acetylcholine is one of the key neurotransmitters in the body that is functional in central as well as the peripheral nervous system. Acetylcholine levels have an effect on learning, thinking, memory, and cognitive functions of the body. Low level of acetylcholine in the body adversely affects the memory and cognitive functions, especially in patients with dementia.



Cholinesterase inhibitors inactivate the acetylcholine's neurotransmission activity by preventing it from routine breakdown. This leads to an increase in the levels of acetylcholine in the body.



Cholinesterase inhibitors are primarily used in the treatment of dementia caused due to Alzheimer's disease. These drugs are also prescribed for the treatment of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease, glaucoma, myasthenia gravis, and schizophrenia.



Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market: Key Drivers



High prevalence and rise in incidence rate of dementia caused due to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases across the globe is one of the factors expected to drive the global cholinesterase inhibitors market during the forecast period



According to the World Health Organization, around 50 million people across the globe are afflicted with dementia and around 10 million new people are diagnosed with dementia every year



New product development and commercialization and large number of promising drugs in different stages of clinical pipeline studies are key factors anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period



Rapidly aging population in developed countries is also likely to drive the market in the near future



On the other hand, availability of alternative therapeutic drugs for the treatment of dementia caused due to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and side-effects of cholinesterase inhibitors are estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period



Alzheimer's Disease Indication Segment to be Highly Attractive



In terms of indication, the global market can be segmented into Alzheimer's disease caused dementia, Parkinson's disease caused dementia, Lewy body dementia, schizophrenia, myasthenia gravis, and others. The Alzheimer's disease caused dementia segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60%-80% share of the total dementia cases diagnosed worldwide



Intravenous Route of Administration Segment to Dominate Global Market



In terms of route of administration, the global cholinesterase inhibitors market can be classified into oral route, intravenous route, intramuscular route, and transdermal route. The intravenous route segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.



High bioavailability of drugs through intravenous route and high cost of IV cholinesterase inhibitors are factors that are estimated to contribute to leading share of the segment. Furthermore, intravenous is a commonly prescribed route of administration. This is another factor projected to augment the segment.



Retail Pharmacies Distribution Channel to be Highly Lucrative Segment



Based on distribution channel, the global cholinesterase inhibitors market can be segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The retail pharmacies segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.



Presence of large numbers of retail pharmacy stores, easy availability and accessibility of cholinesterase inhibitors at these stores, and low cost are factors that are estimated to drive the retail pharmacies segment in the near future



Asia Pacific Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market to Expand Rapidly



In terms of region, the global cholinesterase inhibitors market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. High prevalence of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease; and rise in aging population are factors anticipated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. According to the U.S.-based Alzheimer's Association, around 5.2 million people in the country were suffering from Alzheimer's disease induced dementia in 2019



The cholinesterase inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to increase in number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in densely populated countries such as India and China, and improvement in health care infrastructure in the region.



High growth rate of the health care industry, easy access to health care facilities, and increase in investments in health care by leading players in Asia Pacific are also expected to fuel the market in the region in the near future



Key Players Operating in Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market



The global cholinesterase inhibitors market is fragmented, with large number of global players holding major share. Key players operating in the global cholinesterase inhibitors market include:



Sciele Pharm, Inc.



Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.



Allergan Plc.



Adamas Pharmaceutical inc.



Eisai Co., Ltd.



Novartis AG



Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC



Avadel Pharmaceuticals



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



