Chomp, Chomp, Chomp: Whimsical New Book Teaches Children Not to Wander Off. Come Back - This Is One Book That Needs to Be Read!

Colony, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- With every child chock-full of curiosity and eager to explore their new world, wandering off is a habit most parents would rather nip in the bud. While many work hard to avoid clashing with their child’s explorative personality, a compelling new book by Sara Tusant uses an enchanting story and stunning illustrations to help children recognize the importance of not wandering off.



‘Chomp, Chomp, Chomp’ is as entertaining as it is important.



Synopsis:



Chomp, Chomp, Chomp is an illustrated children's story about a wandering boy named Bubba. Bubba constantly wanders off and his Daddy has to come and find him. Bubba wanders around at the grocery store, Bubba wanders around at the zoo, Bubba wanders around at the post office too. However, when Bubba and his father go and visit Aunt Bizzie, who lives near the swamps of Mississippi, Bubba wanders off into a swamp full of hungry alligators.



As he wanders deeper into the swamp, he eventually gets into a situation that has him face to face with the hungry alligators. Bubba learns that he needs to escape from the swamp before they eat him. In the end, Bubba is once again rescued by his Dad dy just before the alligators get him. Bubba learns the valuable lesson of his father's love, listening to the world around you and to never wander off again.



As the author explains, her book has far-reaching appeal.



“This is a fully illustrated picture book that is to be enjoyed by children who read it on their own or for parents to read to their children. My story has wonderful illustrations and very descriptive wording. It is full of great meanings and lessons,” says Tusant.



Continuing, “Children will become totally engrossed in Bubba’s adventure and see how others tried to warn him about the negative consequences of his actions. Does he listen? Will he get out in time? If you want to find out you’ll have to buy the book!”



Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts she is taking to help children and their parents. However, according to Tusant, it’s a rare topic of conversation that needs addressing.



“Every child wanders off but you don’t see many articles about it in parenting magazines or on the television. I hope my book acts as a catalyst for a dialogue that needs public attention,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Chomp, Chomp, Chomp’, published by Winepress Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/GzPLwe and www.tusantbooks.com



About Sara Tusant

Sara Tusant has been writing children’s stories since she was a young girl. This is the first of many books that she will release. She lives in The Colony, Texas with her husband and three children.